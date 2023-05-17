Treasure Coast Community Singers to present British Invasion

This weekend it’s a British Invasion of music as the Treasure Coast Community Singers take the stage at Trinity United Methodist Church in Jensen Beach on May 20 and Ross Hall in Stuart on May 21.

This is the group’s 20th anniversary concert and will feature songs from Adele, Led Zellplen, the Beattles, Queen and more.

Last month, WPTV NewsChannel 5 met the group in Stuart at our "Let's Hear It" event.

Tuesday, more then 60 members rehersed during WPTV's Shining A Light segments. Their five hour rehearsal was the group's last before their performances this weekend.

Doug Jewett is the choral director, founder, and CEO as said, "The Singers are the best kept secret on the Treasure Coast."

