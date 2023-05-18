Ceremony planned for World War II-era Vero Beach Merchant Marine veteran

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
An award that many said is long overdue is coming to a Vero Beach World War II-era veteran.

On May 22 at 10:30 a.m., Floyd York, 100, will be given his World War II Merchant Marine Veterans Congressional Gold Medal.

It will take place at the Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary next to Riverside Park.

World War II veterans and Indian River county residents Bill Keegan, Chuck Pickard, and Herald...
The Merchant Marines are civilian sailors who operate ships carrying commercial goods to worldwide ports.

Former Merchant Marine Ross Rowlinson helped spearhead a new monument honoring the World War II-era merchants on the island.

Former Merchant Marine Ross Rowlinson speaks about the ceremony that will be held on May 22.
"There's a lot of people that just don't know what the Merchant Marine is, and it's important to know its different roles in wartime and in peacetime," Rowlinson said. "It really makes the world go round. We deliver the goods as they say."

Monday is also National Maritime Day.

Organizers of the ceremony said there could be up to six World War II Merchant Marine Veterans in attendance.

