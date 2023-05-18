Former Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman to play for Seminoles

Louisiana native led Spartans last season
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) plays against Michigan in the first half of an...
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Florida State has landed one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal.

Former Michigan State standout Keon Coleman announced Wednesday that he is transferring to Florida State.

Coleman led the Spartans with 58 catches for 798 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Florida State.

Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a touchdown reception against Washington...
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a touchdown reception against Washington linebacker Cam Bright during the second half Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Seattle.

The addition of Coleman gives Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis another reliable target to throw to this season.

He helps fill a void for the Seminoles after the post-spring departure of Mycah Pittman, who started seven games in his lone season at Florida State.

Coleman is expected to compete for a spot in the starting lineup opposite 6-foot-7 returning starter Johnny Wilson.

The Louisiana native also played basketball for the Spartans, appearing in six games during the 2021-22 season.

Florida State is coming off its first 10-win season since 2016 and first winning season since 2017. The Seminoles won their final six games of the 2022 season and will open the 2023 campaign Sept. 3 against LSU in Orlando.

