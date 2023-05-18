FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 18, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Sizzling 90s for afternoon temperatures this Thursday with scattered storms during the later afternoon and evening.

A westerly wind is the reason for the sizzling temperatures.

Daytime heating will allow for the development of showers and storms along the sea breeze. These storms will track toward the east coast throughout the late afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees through the end of week and through the weekend.

The chance for afternoon showers and storms remains in the forecast with even wetter conditions arriving next week.

