Man dies after shooting at shopping plaza along Northlake Boulevard in Lake Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A man died from his injuries at a hospital after he was shot at a sopping plaza in Lake Park on Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place in a parking lot at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northlake Boulevard, west of Old Dixie Highway. The shopping plaza includes a Burlington, Hobby Lobby, Staples, Chick-fil-A

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center, Palm Beach Fire Rescue said.

In an updated release shortly after 10 p.m., PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man died and they are treating it as a homicide.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or remain anonymousd by downloading its new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature.

