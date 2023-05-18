Man dies after shooting at shopping plaza along Northlake Boulevard in Lake Park

A man died from his injuries at a hospital after he was shot at a shopping plaza in Lake Park on Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place in a parking lot at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northlake Boulevard, west of Old Dixie Highway. The shopping plaza includes a Burlington, Hobby Lobby, Staples and Chick-fil-A restaurant.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

🚨#CommunityAlert🚨 Deputies have responded to a shooting on Northlake Blvd, Lake Park. Adult male found with gunshot wound, now in hospital care. Motive & suspect details unknown at this time. Violent Crimes Division en route for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/grltnNVf6g — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 17, 2023

The victim was taken to a local trauma center, Palm Beach Fire Rescue said.

In an updated release shortly after 10 p.m., PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man died, and they are treating it as a homicide.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or remain anonymous by downloading its new app "PBSO" for Apple or Android smartphones and using the "See Something" feature.

Scripps Only Content 2023