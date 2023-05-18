Man shot along Northlake Boulevard in Lake Park

A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot in Lake Park on Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northlake Boulevard, west of Old Dixie Highway. The shopping plaza includes a Hobby Lobby, Staples, Chick-fil-A

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

🚨#CommunityAlert🚨 Deputies have responded to a shooting on Northlake Blvd, Lake Park. Adult male found with gunshot wound, now in hospital care. Motive & suspect details unknown at this time. Violent Crimes Division en route for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/grltnNVf6g — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 17, 2023

The victim was taken to a local trauma center, Palm Beach Fire Rescue said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The sheriff's office said detectives were headed to the scene to investigate the incident.

