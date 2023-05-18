Man shot along Northlake Boulevard in Lake Park
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot in Lake Park on Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting took place at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northlake Boulevard, west of Old Dixie Highway. The shopping plaza includes a Hobby Lobby, Staples, Chick-fil-A
When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim was taken to a local trauma center, Palm Beach Fire Rescue said.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
The sheriff's office said detectives were headed to the scene to investigate the incident.
