Martin County counselor accused of stealing $1 million from Virginia company

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A Martin County guidance counselor is accused of stealing $1 million from a nonprofit company in Virginia.

Tiffany Jones, 42, of Stuart, was arrested May 3 at the Clark Advanced Learning Center in Stuart, a charter school for those in grades 10 to 12 in partnership between Indian River State College and Martin County School District.

Jones is in the Martin County Jail on a fugitive from justice complaint with her next status hearing set for 1:30 p.m. on May 30 in Stuart.

She was considered a fugitive of justice on a larceny charge in Loudoun County in northern Virginia.

The warrant claims she stole $1 million from the Institute for Building Technology And Safety, a nonprofit company that provides services "to local, state, and federal governments that combine public sector credibility with private sector innovation," according to its website.

On April 24, the company’s chief finance officer, Maurice Kessler, noticed someone accessed his email and intercepted two payments of $500,000 made to a vendor, and it ultimately was rerouted to her account. One was stopped by the bank.

Kessler told authorities she was not connected with his company.

