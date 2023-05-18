Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lion Country Safari, Zoo Miami, Cox Science Center & Aquarium and Everglades Alligator Farm are offering unlimited admission passes for the summer.

The Summer Savings Pass allows unlimited admission to the four attractions at a discounted price now through Aug. 31.

Passes are $66 for adults and $56 for children, ages 3 through 12.

For more information on the Summer Savings Pass, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Chief homicide prosecutor, ex-prosecutor appointed newest Palm Beach Co. judges
Protected mangroves cut down on Port St Lucie resort property
New state law will restrict usage of golf carts by teens
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Brightline begins selling tickets for Orlando expansion

Latest News

FILE - The logo for Deutsche Bank appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Lawyers: Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to Epstein victims
Sizzling 90s for afternoon temperatures this Thursday with scattered storms during the later...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 18, 2023
Tiger Woods of the US and his partner Erica Herman leave at the the end of the opening ceremony...
Judge rejects attempt by Woods’ ex-girlfriend to throw out nondisclosure pact
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III...
Butler scores 35, helps Heat rally to beat Celtics