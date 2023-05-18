Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lion Country Safari, Zoo Miami, Cox Science Center & Aquarium and Everglades Alligator Farm are offering unlimited admission passes for the summer.
The Summer Savings Pass allows unlimited admission to the four attractions at a discounted price now through Aug. 31.
Passes are $66 for adults and $56 for children, ages 3 through 12.
For more information on the Summer Savings Pass, click here.
