Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale

Lion Country Safari, Zoo Miami, Cox Science Center & Aquarium and Everglades Alligator Farm are offering unlimited admission passes for the summer.

The Summer Savings Pass allows unlimited admission to the four attractions at a discounted price now through Aug. 31.

Passes are $66 for adults and $56 for children, ages 3 through 12.

For more information on the Summer Savings Pass, click here.

