1 person dies in overnight townhome fire in Palm Springs

A person died early Friday morning in a townhome fire in Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The agency said crews were dispatched at about 1:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Williams Court for the fire.

Callers to 911 reported seeing both smoke and flames coming from multiple windows.

An ATF investigator takes photos of the scene on May 19, 2023, after a person died in a Palm Springs townhome fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene they found a two-story, seven-unit townhome with heavy fire conditions.

Fire Rescue said there were reports of three people living in the unit that was on fire.

Search teams entered the building immediately when they arrived, Fire Rescue officials said.

Two of the missing people made it out of the building safely. However, a third person was found dead during a search of the residence.

A resident was killed May 19, 2023, after a fire occurred at a townhome in Palm Springs.

The agency said the fire was under control about 30 minutes after the initial 911 call was made.

The fire was contained to one unit.

Fire investigators, including ATF agents, have remained at the scene Friday. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2023