Agencies chase stolen fire truck from Miami-Dade to west of Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Agencies from several counties chased a man in a fire truck stolen from Miami-Dade County on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., authorities stopped the truck north of Boynton Beach Boulevard on Florida's Turnpike. At 10 p.m., a fl511.com camera was showing a northbound right lane blocked.

Turnpike at Boynton Beach Boulevard.
WSVN's helicopter captured video of the pursuit of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck.

Stolen fire truck stopped west of Boynton Beach.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said her agency was among several involved in the pursuit. The truck was stolen from the Opa-locka area, WSVN reported.

Agencies involved included Miami-Dade police and fire rescue, Broward County aviation's helicopter and Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck seen on Interstate 95 from Sunrise Boulevard around 8 p.m., according to WPLG. It then went onto the turnpike.

