Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for parts of Lake Okeechobee

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health alert for parts of Lake Okeechobee.

The alert was issued Friday after a water sample taken on May 17 revealed the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the lake, near the Pahokee Marina Boat Ramp and other water bodies in the lake.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is commonly found in Florida’s freshwater. The blooms can impact human health and ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals, according to experts.

Officials said the public should exercise caution in and around Lake Okeechobee, and that residents and visitors should take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.



Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.



Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.



Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.



Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions and excess nutrients all contribute to blue-green algae blooms, environmentalists said. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall.

