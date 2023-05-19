Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing

Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28
Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Only 18 months after opening to much fanfare, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is preparing for its final voyage.

The pricey hotel and immersive fan experience at Florida’s Disney World will close its doors on Sept. 28.

At nearly $5,000 per couple for two weeknights, the price was out of reach for many Star Wars enthusiasts.

From the beginning, critics panned the hotel for things like utilitarian bathrooms and a disappointing cosplay lightsaber experience.

Some said, with the hotel only half-full, the interactive fan experiences didn’t live up to expectations.

But others appreciated the opportunity to dress as their favorite characters and interact with others.

Disney says even though this creative idea didn’t live up to expectations, the company is not giving up on immersive, cutting-edge experiences for guests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Man dies after shooting at Lake Park shopping plaza
Protected mangroves cut down on Port St Lucie resort property
Brightline begins selling tickets for Orlando expansion
Hitting bay, restaurant at Sailfish Sands closes 6 months after opening

Latest News

FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
GOP negotiator says it’s time to ‘press pause’ on debt limit talks with White House
Friday storms will develop earlier in the afternoon but will quickly track inland and west. So...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 19, 2023
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new...
AR-15 at school bus stop: Guns can be safe
A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus...
AR-15 carried at school bus stop concerns parent