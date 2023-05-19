FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 19, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Friday storms will develop earlier in the afternoon but will quickly track inland and west. So a drier evening is expected.

Friday afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees. Overnight temperatures will remain warm in the mid 70s with a few showers offshore or near the coast by Saturday morning.

Isolated to spotty storms inland are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday afternoon or evening.

More moisture for next week is expected to increase rain chances and the coverage of afternoon storms.

