'I got CDLs:' Fire truck theft, chase suspect tells judge
A man accused of stealing a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck and leading law enforcement on a chase into Palm Beach County faced a judge Friday in West Palm Beach.
Aljenard Lekambrick, 31, was taken to the Palm Beach County jail Thursday night after authorities said he led agencies on a chase from Miami-Dade County to west of Boynton Beach.
Authorities stopped the truck on Florida's Turnpike at mile marker 86, north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, at about 9 p.m.
Lekambrick faced Judge Ted S. Booras on Friday morning for his first court appearance.
"The facts make this extremely egregious," Booras said. "[He is accused of] driving in three counties with an extremely large vehicle."
After Booras made this statement, Lekambrink then raised his hand to mention that he was qualified to drive a truck of this size.
"I got CDLs if that counts," Lekambrink said referencing the license needed to legally drive larger vehicles.
That statement elicited a few chuckles from attorneys and others in the courtroom.
Booras then set bail at $25,000. However, Lekambrick was not satisfied with that amount.
"I have a question before I leave," Lekambrink said to the judge. "Where do you expect me to get [the money] from?"
"I don't know," Booras replied.
"You don't care or you don't know?" Lekambrink asked.
"I said I don't know," Booras said.
The exchange then ended after Lekambrink was escorted out of the courtroom by a deputy.
