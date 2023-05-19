'I got CDLs:' Fire truck theft suspect tells judge

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A man accused of stealing a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck and leading law enforcement on a chase into Palm Beach County faced a judge Friday in West Palm Beach.

Aljenard Lekambrick, 31, was taken to the Palm Beach County jail Thursday night after authorities said he led agencies on a chase from Miami-Dade County to west of Boynton Beach.

Authorities stopped the truck on Florida's Turnpike at mile marker 86, north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, at about 9 p.m.

Lekambrick faced Judge Ted S. Boras on Friday morning for his first court appearance.

Aljenard Lekambrick appears in court a day after he was accused of stealing a fire truck in Miami-Dade County and leading agencies on a chase into Palm Beach County.

"The facts make this extremely egregious," Boras said. "[He is accused of] driving in three counties with an extremely large vehicle."

After Boras made this statement, Lekambrink then raised his hand to mention that he was qualified to drive a truck of this size.

"I got CDLs if that counts," Lekambrink said referencing the license needed to legally drive larger vehicles.

That statement elicited a few chuckles from attorneys and others in the courtroom.

Fire struck on Florida's Turnpike west of Boynton Beach.

Boras then set bail at $25,000. However, Lekambrick was not satisfied with that amount.

"I have a question before I leave," Lekambrink said to the judge. "Where do you expect me to get [the money] from?"

"I don't know," Boras replied.

"You don't care or you don't know?" Lekambrink asked.

"I said I don't know," Boras said.

The exchange then ended after Lekambrink was escorted out of the courtroom by a deputy.

