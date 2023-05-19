Palm Beach Gardens teen missing for 3 months

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has been actively searching for Sadiyah Aria Lindsey,who was reported missing on Feb. 2 from the Inn of America located at 4123 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens.

Since then, police said, she has been seen near the Tanger Outlets in West Palm Beach and at various other locations in Palm Beach County.

Lindsey is described as a 16-year-old black girl, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing between 125 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has braces and a fake nose ring.

Anyone with information regarding her location is urged to call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

