Police searching for Port St. Lucie woman, 93, with dementia

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Port St. Lucie Police Department is actively searching for a missing 93-year-old woman with dementia.

Police said Ana Delacruz was last seen at 9:40 a.m. Friday, walking away from her home in the 2400 block of Southeast Melaleuca Boulevard.

Police said she was wearing a teal dress with white flowers.

Port St. Lucie Police Department's drone unit and officers are currently on scene and searching the area.

Anyone with information about Delacruz’s whereabouts shoud call 911.

