Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him

A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club. (Source: Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman stole more than $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.

The Miami Police Department reports officers were called to a residence on May 8 regarding a theft.

A man told officers that an unidentified woman had taken his jewelry earlier that day.

He said he met the woman at a club and the two then went back to his place. But after having one drink, he ended up falling asleep

When the man awoke at noon, he noticed his safe was open and his jewelry missing along with the girl.

Police said it appears the female drugged the victim’s drink and took his jewelry while he was sleeping.

The items taken included two Rolex watches, a gold chain, gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses and a diamond ring.

Miami PD released security camera footage of the woman in question taking an elevator while leaving the building. Police said the video also shows her arriving with the victim earlier in the evening.

Authorities described the female as being about 5-foot-9, weighing around 140 pounds. They said she is in her 30s with long black hair.

Police urged anyone with further information on the woman’s identity to contact them at 305-603-6030.

