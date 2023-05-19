Will DeSantis' conservative agenda appeal to national audience?

Once Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially jumps into the presidential race, so will his record as governor.

"He wants to show accomplishments in the Legislature — point to them," Republican strategist Larry Casey said.

Larry Casey outlines the strategy that Gov. Ron DeSantis will use once he declares his presidential candidacy.

The governor has already made national headlines with much of his legislative agenda and his war on "woke."

"I don't know if it resonates outside of Florida," Democratic state Sen. Bobby Powell of West Palm Beach said. "Some of these red meat issues that a lot of Republicans have stuck to have not been the things that have turned on voters outside the state of Florida."

State Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, questions if Gov. Ron DeSantis can appeal to a national audience.

However, many Republicans are embracing the DeSantis agenda in Florida, and think it will connect with conservatives nationally.

"If you look at what he's done in terms of education, the environment, the economy, immigration, Florida is rock solid right now," Republican state Rep. Mike Caruso of West Palm Beach said. "During COVID, he took the lead in the nation and kept Florida open, and it turned out to be the right move, and I think a lot of governors are envious of what we did in Florida."

Republican State Rep. Mike Caruso lists the achievement of Gov. Ron DeSantis that he supports.

Scripps Only Content 2023