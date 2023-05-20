2 suspects arrested after woman found shot inside her car

Two people are in custody after a woman was found shot inside her carin Riviera Beach earlier this year.

Police responded to the shooting on March 11 at about 1:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 36th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said Friday that two suspects, Christopher Laray Lane Jr. and Jazzmain Bush, both 23, were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Both Lane and Bush face the following charges:

One count of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm

One count of robbery with a firearm

One count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

Both suspects are being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

