Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction

A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.
A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.(Edouard Fraipont/Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An ultra-creepy sculpture commanded a blood-sucking price at auction Thursday.

A buyer paid $32.8 million for a 10-foot tall bronze spider.

Crafted by Louise Bourgeois in 1996 and titled, “Spider,” the sculpture is part of a series.

The French-American artist made many of them which can be seen at some of the world’s most prominent art museums.

She did not sculpt spiders until she was in her 80s.

Bourgeois died in 2010 at 98 years old.

The price got pretty close to the record for a work by a female artist, but that still belongs to Georgia O’Keefe’s painting “Jimson Weed,” which Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s museum bought for more than $44 million in 2014.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Wedding day tragedy causes Lake Worth Beach family to move
Florida’s St. George Island beach named nation’s best in annual ranking
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night adventure at Disney World, is coming to an end.
Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing
Police searching for Port St. Lucie woman, 93, with dementia

Latest News

Elmo Desilva, a DeKalb County school custodian, accepted his high school diploma.
‘I am very proud’: School custodian goes back to school at 45 to earn diploma
Man, woman arrested in shooting linked to drug deal
Man arrested in shooting death in shopping plaza parking lot in Lake Park
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis