Man arrested in shooting death in shopping plaza parking lot in Lake Park

A 24-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a man during an argument at a shopping plaza Wednesday night in Lake Park, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Laurice Harris was taken into custody at the Palm Beach County Jail at 7:35 p.m. Friday. In his first court appearance Sunday, bond was denied with his next court date at 10:30 a.m. on June 20.

The shooting place about 7:15 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Northlake Boulevard, west of Old Dixie Highway. The shopping plaza includes a Burlington, Hobby Lobby, Staples and Chick-fil-A restaurant.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the right side of his torso.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area trauma center and died that night.

Two witnesses told investigators that they observed a purple Dodge Challenger stop in the parking lot. The victim approached a woman and man in a gray car, later identified as a Toyota Corolla.

They said they saw the three arguing, with the victim punching the woman and then the suspect firing a semi-automatic weapon, later identified as a Glock 9mm handgun.

The woman then entered the victim's Dodge, moved it 10 to 15 feet, exited the vehicle and then entered the Toyota, according to the arrest report.

The car was driven eastbound through the parking lot.

Detectives were notified the suspect had been identified and arrived at the PBSO Mangonia Park substation.

Surveillance video was recorded from Burlington.

During an interview, the woman said she had arrived at the retailer with the suspect.

She said the victim argued with her about getting a spare key to his car with other belongings from the residence.

The woman said the victim punched her one time on the right side of the face with a closed fist. The woman said she heard a gunshot and the suspect ran.

Investigators determined the victim didn't have a weapon.

