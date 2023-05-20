Man faces attempted murder charge in road-rage incident in Loxahatchee Groves

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A 38-year-old Loxahatchee man is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in connection to a road-rage incident.

Robert Lee Harris was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. In his first appearance Friday, bond was denied and his next court date is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 16.

Shortly after 10:50 p.m., the victim's girlfriend called 911 and said her boyfriend had been shot during a road-rage incident, and a 3-year-old child was with them. He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center and was interviewed by Palm Beach Sheriff's Office investigators before going into surgery after gunshots to the left arm pit and shoulder area.

The family members, who are not identified, were traveling in a "side by side" utility task vehicle southbound on B Road.

His girlfriend said a white camper truck traveling in the opposite direction swerved into their lane to force it into the canal along the road.

The victim turned his vehicle around to follow the suspect, and they came to a stop outside the front gate to the suspect's residence in the 3300 block of B Road, investigators learned. The victim aid he approached Harris to ask why he swerved into their lane.

The victim's girlfriend believes Harris unsuccessfully tried to swing at the victim.

Harris later told deputies that the victim punched him in the head and face three times tough deputies didn't evidence consistent with that claim.

Then the victim's girlfriend heard two gunshots.

Harris later told deputies he fired those shots to "scare him away," according to arrest report.

Detectives found a spent 9 mm shell casing at the scene and a red substance consistent with blood spatter on his truck. Ammunition was found in the camper.

