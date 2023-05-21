Delray Beach police looking for missing man, 30

Delray Beach police are attempting to find a 30-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

Makuach Yak walked away from his home in the 300 block of Southwest 10th Avenue, the agency posted Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

-MISSING PERSON-Delray Beach police are trying to locate 30-year old Makuach Yak, who walked away from his home Saturday in the 300-block of SW 10th Avenue. If you see him, please call the DBPD at 561-243-7800. pic.twitter.com/n2stK1Qff8 — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) May 21, 2023

Yak coaches a seventh-grade travel basketball team in the Boca Raton area called Team 8.

His family moved to the United States from Sudan when he was 8. He became a distance runner.



