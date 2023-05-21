Delray Beach police looking for missing man, 30
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Delray Beach police are attempting to find a 30-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday morning.
Makuach Yak walked away from his home in the 300 block of Southwest 10th Avenue, the agency posted Sunday afternoon on Twitter.
Yak coaches a seventh-grade travel basketball team in the Boca Raton area called Team 8.
His family moved to the United States from Sudan when he was 8. He became a distance runner.
