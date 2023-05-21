Fists fly for a cause

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Thirty-four amateur boxers hit the ring inside the Dan Calloway Athletic Complex on Saturday to raise money for an agency that promotes suicide prevention and mental health awareness, especially for minority teens.  
 
Most fighters were from the Palm Beach Boxing Club, but many came from all over Florida, and one boxer was from Philadelphia.  
 
This is the second year the Riviera Beach-based Sincere 2000 organization held its Fight Night fundraiser.

WPTV Contact 5 Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman served as ring announcer for the boxing matches.

