Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on Florida's Turnpike

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 33-year man from Miramar died when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in West Palm Beach on Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

At 5:08 a.m., a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja was traveling south on Florida’s Turnpike in an outside traveling lane, approaching the 105.5 mile marker, north of 45th Street and south of the Beeline Highway, FHP said.

A 2022 Ford Escape SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man from Weston, also was traveling south on Florida’s Turnpike in an outside travel lane.

For reasons still under investigation, the motorcyclist failed to observe the closure rate as it approached the back of the Ford, resulting in a rear-end collision, FHP said.

The motorcyclist continued to travel in a southwesterly direction onto and through the outside paved shoulder.

The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Wedding day tragedy causes Lake Worth Beach family to move
Man arrested in shooting death in Lake Park shopping plaza parking lot
Florida’s St. George Island beach named nation’s best in annual ranking
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night adventure at Disney World, is coming to an end.
Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing

Latest News

Motorcyclists honor law enforcement at St. Lucie Count event
Pedestrian struck, killed by freight train in Deerfield Beach
Fists fly for a cause
Brooks Koepka hits from the fairway on the seventh hole during the third round of the PGA...
Koepka a tough customer on tough day to lead PGA Championship