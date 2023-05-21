Pedestrian dies at railroad crossing in Deerfield Beach

Brightline and freight trains were involved in the death of a pedestrian at a railroad crossing near East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach on Sunday morning, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives confirmed that two trains were involved but didn't offer specifics, including the direction the trains were traveling.

Brightline and freight trains were stopped at the scene, according to WTVJ, which provided video to WPTV. The tracks are operated by Florida East Coast Railway.

Traffic was closed along Hillsboro Boulevard and Eller Drive at North Dixie Highway for several hours but reopened after 1:30 p.m.

Also, the crossing at Southwest 18th Street and Dixie Highway was blocked by a stopped train due to the crash.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨

The east and westbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard and Eller Street at Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach are shut down due to a Broward Sheriff's Office investigation. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. @DFB_BSOAlerts pic.twitter.com/cKAISuQcTX — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 21, 2023

At 9:07 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a train versus pedestrian crash.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. BSO’s homicide and crime scene investigators were notified and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

