Pedestrian dies at railroad crossing in Deerfield Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Brightline and freight trains were involved in the death of a pedestrian at a railroad crossing near East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach on Sunday morning, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives confirmed that two trains were involved but didn't offer specifics, including the direction the trains were traveling.

Brightline and freight trains were stopped at the scene, according to WTVJ, which provided video to WPTV. The tracks are operated by Florida East Coast Railway.

 Traffic was closed along Hillsboro Boulevard and Eller Drive at North Dixie Highway for several hours but reopened after 1:30 p.m.

Also, the crossing at Southwest 18th Street and Dixie Highway was blocked by a stopped train due to the crash.

At 9:07 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a train versus pedestrian crash.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. BSO’s homicide and crime scene investigators were notified and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

