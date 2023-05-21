Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Deerfield Beach

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach on Saturday morning, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Brightline and freight trains were stopped at the scene and authorities have not determined if either one was involved, according to a report by WTVJ. The tracks are operated by Florida East Coast Railway.

Traffic is closed along Hillsboro Boulevard and Eller Drive at North Dixie Highway. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

Also, the crossing at Southwest 18th Street and Dixie Highway is blocked by a stopped train due to the crash.

The east and westbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard and Eller Street at Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach are shut down due to a Broward Sheriff's Office investigation. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. @DFB_BSOAlerts pic.twitter.com/cKAISuQcTX — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 21, 2023

At 9:07 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a train versus pedestrian crash.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. BSO’s homicide and crime scene investigators were notified and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

