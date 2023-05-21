Pilot dead in small plane crash at airport in Martin County
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
One person died in a plane crash Sunday afternoon at Naked Lady Ranch, a small private airport in Palm City for residents , Martin County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue said.
The crash occurred inside a private ranch on Southwest 48th Terrace.
One person is confirmed dead and a bystander who attempted to help the trapped pilot sustained injuries, according to a Facebook post.
Roads near the scene have been temporarily blocked off so first responders can access the scene.
There are two runways at the airport.
