Pilot dead in small plane crash at airport in Martin County

One person died in a plane crash Sunday afternoon at Naked Lady Ranch, a small private airport in Palm City for residents , Martin County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue said.

The crash occurred inside a private ranch on Southwest 48th Terrace.

One person is confirmed dead and a bystander who attempted to help the trapped pilot sustained injuries, according to a Facebook post.

Roads near the scene have been temporarily blocked off so first responders can access the scene.

Plane crash at Naked City Ranch in Palm City.

There are two runways at the airport.

