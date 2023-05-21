Pilot dead in small plane crash at Palm City airport

A pilot died and a bystander was injured after a single-engine prop plane crashed while taking off at Naked Lady Ranch, a small private airport in Palm City for community residents, authorities said.

The crash and subsequent fire occurred at a private ranch on Southwest 48th Terrace, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham wrote in an inquiry by WPTV.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the lead agency investigating the crash with assistance from the FAA, posted on Twitter it was a Commander 114TC, which seats up to four people.

A bystander who attempted to help the trapped pilot sustained unspecified injuries., according to the sheriff's office.

MVCSO and county fire rescue responded.

Roads near the scene were temporarily blocked off so first responders can access the scene.

Pilot dead in plane crash in Palm City

There are two runways at the airport.

Scripps Only Content 2023