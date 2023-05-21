Police continue day 2 of search for missing 93-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

The search for a missing Port St. Lucie woman with Alzheimer's continued Saturday with multiple agencies on the ground recanvassing the area she went missing as well as using drones and boats.

Police are searching for 93-year-old Ana Delacruz. They said she left her home in the 2400 block of Southeast Melaleuca Boulevard in Port St. Lucie about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the woman is new to the area and does not have a cellphone.

Agencies are assisting with the search included the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife and park rangers from the Savannas Preserve State Park. Neighbors have also helped throughout the past two days.

“Did somebody pick her up?" Ilyse Buckler asked. “Did she get lost somewhere? Where is she? How far can a 93-year-old woman get?”

These questions going through every neighbor’s mind as they search for the missing woman.

With the search going on for a day and a half, officers said it is becoming more difficult.

“Her age obviously at 93, the late stage of dementia, but the heat that we’re under right now,” Acting Assistant Chief Marc DiMeo said. “Those are three significant issues that have led us to provide this kind of resource to come out here.”

Officers searched using drones, ATVs, boats along the waterway, and hound dogs.

Delacruz’s eldest son told WPTV he felt useless but would continue to search. It’s a painful and urgent reason neighbors say they wanted to help.

“My mom lives with us now and I just thought about her getting lost somewhere,” Buckler said. ”It just broke my heart. It really did.”

Police said they plan to look through the night to find her. They are asking anyone that can help, to do so.

“Look in your backyards, look in your sheds,” DiMeo said. “This is a woman that likes to go for car rides. She may have seen an open door and could be sitting in a car somewhere.”

Scripps Only Content 2023