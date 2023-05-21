Rock N’ Roll, Chili Cook-off was for a good cause in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
What’s better than good music and a hot pot of chili? Combining the two for a Sunday of fun and a good cause.

Greenacres Fire Rescue, alongside Nam Knights of America, OBC Chapter Motorcycle Club and other organizations hosted the annual Chili Cook-off and Rock N’ Roll on Sunday.

It took place at the Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, and included live music, food trucks, vendors and of course, a whole lot of chili.

Part of the proceeds benefit Nam Knights of America Palm Beach Chapter and the Vetsville Cease Fire House. The money will also be used to buy gift cards for veterans at the Veterans Administration Hospital in West Palm Beach.

