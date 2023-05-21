SpaceX to launch Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch to the...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch to the International Space Station on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SpaceX's next private flight to the International Space Station awaited takeoff Sunday, weather and rocket permitting.

The launch is scheduled for 5:37 p.m. Coverage can be found on SpaceX's website.

The passengers include Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades, as well as a Tennessee businessman who started his own sports car racing team. They'll be led by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the company that arranged the 10-day trip.

It's the second charter flight organized by Houston-based Axiom Space. The company would not say how much the latest tickets cost; it previously cited per-seat prices of $55 million.

With its Falcon rocket already on the pad, SpaceX targeted a liftoff late Sunday afternoon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. It's the same spot where Saudi Arabia's first astronaut, a prince, soared in 1985.

Representing the Saudi Arabian government this time are Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher set to become the kingdom's first woman in space, and Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni.

Rounding out the crew: John Shoffner, the racecar buff; and Peggy Whitson, who holds the U.S. record for most accumulated time in space at 665 days.

