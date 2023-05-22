Disturbance east of Florida has 10% chance of tropical development

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hurricane season hasn't even officially started yet, and we're already monitoring some action in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said an area of disturbed weather located east of the Bahamas in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next several days.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa talks about a tropical disturbance east...
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa talks about a tropical disturbance east of the Bahamas, May 22, 2023.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV Hurricane Center

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa doesn't expect the disturbance to strengthen.

"There's strong upper-level winds. There's dry air. So it's not an environment that's conducive to development," Correa said. "That's why it only has a 10% chance to form in the next two to five days."

The NHC said the disturbance is drifting to the north-northeast, away from South Florida.

"It's getting farther away from the Bahamas, and therefore, farther away from Florida. So not something we have to worry about," Correa said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The Colorado State University forecast, which is released annually and is considered one of the top indicators of the Atlantic hurricane season, is predicting a "slightly below-average" season with a total of 13 tropical storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man arrested in shooting death in Lake Park shopping plaza parking lot
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Body found of missing 93-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s
Wedding day tragedy causes Lake Worth Beach family to move
Florida’s St. George Island beach named nation’s best in annual ranking

Latest News

Afternoon temperatures will top the upper 80s or right at 90 degrees, but the heat index is...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 22, 2023
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) and center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrate during the second half...
Heat handle Celtics at home, push Boston to brink of elimination
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at...
Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA Championship
Delray Beach police, friends looking for missing man, 30