FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 22, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Get ready for a hot and humid Monday.

Afternoon temperatures will top the upper 80s or right at 90 degrees, but the heat index is rising to the mid 90s and triple digits in a few spots.

Storms will fire up late afternoon/evening over inland areas, then push toward the east coast into tonight.

Tuesday’s rain chances go up as scattered storms are in the forecast throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few strong storms on Tuesday.

The storm chance remains high through the end of week due to a low pressure system moving from the Gulf and across Florida. Less stormy conditions will return during the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s starting Wednesday through Friday due to the wet conditions.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, a disturbance is located east of the Bahamas. This area has only 10% chance of developing since environmental conditions are not conducive to further development as it tracks toward the northeast away from the Bahamas and Florida.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

