Keith Urban to perform at Seminole Hard Rock in October

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Country music singer Keith Urban is coming to South Florida.

The four-time Grammy Award winner is scheduled to perform Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Urban, 55, is known for his Grammy-winning songs "You'll Think of Me," "Stupid Boy," "Sweet Thing" and "'Til Summer Comes Around."

Urban's new single, "Brown Eyes Baby," has been climbing on Billboard's "Bubbling Under Hot 100" chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $75.

