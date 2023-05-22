Man arrested for trying to take 4-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens playground

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Police arrested a 37-year-old man, they say, attempted to take a 4-year-old child from the play area of a Palm Beach Gardens apartment complex.

The incident happened Sunday at around 7 p.m. on the 22000 block of Portofino Circle at the San Merano at Mirasol apartment complex.

Palm Beach Gardens police said Joseph Gibson, a resident of the complex, was attempting to leave the play area with a 4-year-old child.

Investigators said neighbors quickly intervened and the suspect was detained until police arrived.

The child was unharmed and Gibson is facing a charge of false imprisonment of a child.

