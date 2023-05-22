Palm Beach County educator semifinalist for Broward County superintendent job

A Palm Beach County school district leader is among seven semifinalists to become the next superintendent in Broward County.

The Broward County School Board announced Monday that Dr. Peter Licata joins six others as a semifinalist for the job.

Licata currently works for the School District of Palm Beach County as the regional superintendent, overseeing 59 schools on the southern end of the county.

Five of the candidates are from out of state, and only one – Valerie Wanza – is currently employed by Broward County Public Schools. Wanza is the acting chief of staff for Broward County schools.

Each candidate has been asked to submit videos for school board members to review.

School board members are expected to narrow the list to three finalists during their May 30 meeting.

