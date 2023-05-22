Sheriff: Jail inmate plotted elaborate escape to castle in France

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An inmate at the Indian River County jail orchestrated an elaborate plot to escape to his castle in France, bonding out a cellmate and enlisting several others to help him achieve his goal, Sheriff Eric Flowers said Monday.

But the plot was thwarted with the arrests of several co-conspirators, Flowers announced during a news conference at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

John Manchec, 78, was arrested on 49 counts of child pornography in 2014. He was released on bond and fled the country to avoid prosecution, Flowers said.

For years, deputies sought to extradite Manchec from France, where he had dual citizenship, but the French government wouldn't cooperate, Flowers said.

John Manchec sought to escape to his castle in France, but his plan was thwarted by Indian...
John Manchec sought to escape to his castle in France, but his plan was thwarted by Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies, Sheriff Eric Flowers says.

"In 2020, he made the mistake of ending up in the Dominican Republic," where deputies apprehended Manchec and brought him back to the Indian River County jail to face charges, Flowers said.

While incarcerated, Manchec shared a jail cell with Byron Harvey and Kerry Shephard, who helped to plot Manchec's escape, Flowers said.

Manchec even paid Harvey's bond so that Harvey could help him from the outside, the sheriff said.

"He pays for his bond to get him out of jail," Flowers said.

A poster shows the arrest photo of Byron Harvey, whose cellmate, John Manchec, bonded him out...
A poster shows the arrest photo of Byron Harvey, whose cellmate, John Manchec, bonded him out of jail to help with the planned escape.

Other co-conspirators were Kristen Maso De Moya, who was facilitating a series of telephone calls related to the escape plot, and Benjamin Bashton, the sheriff said.

The plan, as Flowers explained, was for the group to wait until Manchec's doctor's visit, at which time they would "take out" the corrections staff at the jail's medical facility and take Manchec to his waiting plane at the Fort Pierce airport.

Manchec laid out in precise detail what he would need as he made his escape, Flowers said.

"He's telling them what he wants in his suitcase, down to the clothing, down to what kind of vodka he wants in his suitcase when he leaves," Flowers said.

Harvey was living at Manchec's home to help prepare for the escape, including purchasing a van for the getaway and readying Manchec's personal belongings.

Flowers said that, during one of the phone calls, Manchec claimed he's "going back to his castle in France."

Sheriff Eric Flowers speaks about John Manchec's foiled escape from the Indian River County...
Sheriff Eric Flowers speaks about John Manchec's foiled escape from the Indian River County jail during a May 22, 2023, news conference at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office in Vero Beach, Fla. Posters in the background show Manchec's castle and yacht.

Among the assets Manchec owns are the Chateau de Pechrigal in Saint-Clair, France, and a yacht called the "Princess of Palau," the sheriff said.

"This guy has access to a ton of money," Flowers said. "He has the ability to make this happen, there's no doubt about it."

Flowers said the two-month-long investigation began with a tip.

"These guys weren't quiet about this," Flowers said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man arrested in shooting death in Lake Park shopping plaza parking lot
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Body found of missing 93-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s
Wedding day tragedy causes Lake Worth Beach family to move
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on Florida’s Turnpike

Latest News

Man arrested for trying to take 4-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens playground
Keith Urban performs "Texas Time" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on...
Keith Urban to perform at Seminole Hard Rock in October
Disturbance east of Florida has 10% chance of tropical development
Afternoon temperatures will top the upper 80s or right at 90 degrees, but the heat index is...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 22, 2023