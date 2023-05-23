5 arrested after street racing clubs takeover intersections in Palm Beach County

Five people were arrested, and dozens were cited, following multiple intersection takeovers by street car clubs in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Palm Beach County on Saturday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO said on Saturday they received a tip that numerous street car clubs, known for intersection takeovers and warehouse racing, would be meeting in Palm Beach County.

The agency teamed up with West Palm Beach Police and Florida Highway Patrol to conduct Operation Hot Wheels. Using investigative leads, collectively they we were able to track and locate car clubs engaging in criminal activity, PBSO said.

PBSO Logo

According to PBSO, West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Palm Beach County all reported intersection takeovers at various locations, including a plaza on Cleary Road, the intersection of Woolbright Road and Lawrence Road and Forest Hill Boulevard and Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach.

Operation Hot Wheels led to the arrests of Maykel G. Gonzalez, 21, Jordy Gonzalez, 20, Elias Taweel, 21, John M. Kurilla, 38 and Angel O Chaver-Chaver, 24.

They each face numerous charges, including racing on a highway and/or fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

The operation also led to 18 citations, 62 spectator citations, seven vehicles towed and 28 traffic stops.

Scripps Only Content 2023