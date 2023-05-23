Changes to The Square in West Palm Beach clearer with new renderings

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Changes keep on coming to The Square in Downtown West Palm Beach. New renderings of the latest high rise have been released as growth continues in the area.

In order to make room for the 480,000 square foot office and retail space dubbed “West Tower,” visitors will have to say goodbye to staples like Copper Blues Rock Pub and Kitchen, the Palm Beach Improv, and AMC Theaters.

The growth follows a pattern in South Florida that people are hoping West Palm Beach can keep up with.

“This whole area is developing quickly, and I just hate to see quality of life which has been, I think, wonderful for the last 10 or 15 years," said Downtown resident Steve Cobb. “I hate to see it start deteriorating, because of all the crowding. That’s the only concern I have.”

The West Tower high rise in The Square is scheduled to be complete in 2026.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man arrested in shooting death in Lake Park shopping plaza parking lot
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Man arrested for trying to take 4-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens playground
FILE - Irish born actor Ray Stevenson poses for a photo in New York on March 7, 2011....
Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58
Pilot killed in small plane crash at Palm City airport identified

Latest News

Parents concerned after threat incident at private school in Palm Beach Gardens
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw on seeking 6th term: 'I'm not ready to stop'
Frontier Elementary students show support for fellow 5th grader battling cancer
5 arrested after street racing clubs takeover intersections in Palm Beach County