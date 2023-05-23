Deputies: Dispute between neighbors led to shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Deputies are investigating after a dispute between neighbors led to a shooting Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 49th Avenue South.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies learned that there was a dispute leading to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Barbera said there was no threat to the community.

It was not immediately known what prompted the dispute.

