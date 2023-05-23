Florida travel advisories cite DeSantis policies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A second travel advisory within a week is now coming from the NAACP about traveling to Florida.

"We're not telling people not to come here," NAACP Chairman Leon Russell said. "We're just telling them, if you come, be aware of what the situation is."

The NAACP travel advisory specifically mentions the governor's recent legislative agenda, "Engaged in a blatant war against diversity and inclusion."

"We're not asking for a boycott," Russell said. "We're saying, if you’re coming to Florida, come to places that have demonstrated their support for diversity and inclusion."

DeSantis has pushed for a conservative agenda, frequently saying he is battling the "woke agenda" and winning recognition among national conservatives.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion is the opposite of opportunity. It's picking winners and losers," state Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, said, referring to the new law banning DEI in education.

"We passed laws to keep them from teaching diversity and equity," he continued. "Inclusion we're OK with. We like diversity of personality, diversity of ethnicity and we also like diversity of ideas."

Last week, DeSantis tweeted that Florida had a record first quarter for tourism with 37.9 million visitors.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man arrested in shooting death in Lake Park shopping plaza parking lot
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Body found of missing 93-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s
Wedding day tragedy causes Lake Worth Beach family to move
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on Florida’s Turnpike

Latest News

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) reacts after scoring a goal during the second period...
Bobrovsky helps Panthers shut out Hurricanes 1-0 for 3-0 series lead
Execution for Palm Beach County murderer on hold
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights,...
Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to file paperwork declaring candidacy for president
Delray Beach police, friends searching for 30-year-old youth basketball coach