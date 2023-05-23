Frontier Elementary students show support for fellow 5th grader battling cancer

Teachers and staff at Frontier Elementary in Loxahatchee put out a call for support after finding out some tragic news about a fifth-grade classmate.

This week students were busy writing letters to Devin Robinson Jr.

“It says get well soon Devin,” said Victoria, a fifth-grader at Frontier Elementary.

“We believe in you, you can do it,” said another fifth-grader.

Students made greeting cards with words of encouragement and brought other items to show support.

“So we’re just trying to rally the troops around him and love him,” said Frontier Elementary Social Media Coordinator Sherrie Dulany. “The kids created cards, some of them brought in books with games."

According to a GoFundMe page created the student's father, Robin has been diagnosed with a highly-aggressive brain tumor that causes cancer with a 1% survival rate.

“Devin is one of our students at Frontier,” Dulany said. “Recently he’s been diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. He is being treated at St. Judes.”

Despite this difficult diagnosis, his family and classmates, teachers and staff at Frontier Elementary are not giving up hope.

“Stay strong. You’ve got this. Not to give up,” Dulany said. “We love you so very much.”

Robinson's family set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations and prayers to help him fight his battle.

