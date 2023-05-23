NFL can now flex Thursday night games

A TV camera with the Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football logo is seen during the first...
A TV camera with the Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football logo is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(AP)
By Dave Campbell
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday nights in the NFL have long been the most drastic feature of its made-for-TV schedule, a prime-time slot that raised concerns about player safety and produced plenty of competitive duds before it moved to a streaming-only platform.

Now the league will have the power, albeit limited, to change the matchups.

NFL owners approved Monday a flexible scheduling policy for Thursday night games on Amazon Prime Video, for Weeks 13-17 only and with at least 28 days' notice given to the affected teams. The league could push a Thursday night matchup in that range to Sunday afternoon if there's a more desirable game, a mechanism currently in place for Sunday night and Monday night games.

No team would be required to play more than twice on Thursday night in a season. The rule is just for 2023, for now. Any game during Weeks 13-17 could be selected for the move to Thursday night, but the league said the bar for such a shuffle would be high.

"We're incredibly judicious and incredibly sensitive to flexing a game and all the dynamics that go into that," said Hans Schroeder, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL Media. "We're also trying to balance how we get the best games in the best windows for our fans."

In addition to the prime-time allowances for flexing games, the NFL also now puts the entire Week 18 schedule up for grabs until the week of so it can show two games with playoff implications on Saturday.

New York Giants owner John Mara, a critic of the proposal for its negative impact on fans, said after the vote that he was disappointed but not surprised.

Associated Press 2023

Most Read

Man arrested in shooting death in Lake Park shopping plaza parking lot
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
FILE - Irish born actor Ray Stevenson poses for a photo in New York on March 7, 2011....
Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58
Man arrested for trying to take 4-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens playground
Pilot killed in small plane crash at Palm City airport identified

Latest News

Buccaneer's quarterback Tom Brady reacts after completing a touchdown pass during the second...
Tom Brady to buy stake in Raiders, owner tells ESPN
Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) reacts after scoring a goal during the second period...
Bobrovsky helps Panthers shut out Hurricanes 1-0 for 3-0 series lead
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) and center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrate during the second half...
Heat handle Celtics at home, push Boston to brink of elimination
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at...
Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA Championship