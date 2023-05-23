Parents concerned after threat incident at private school in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Parents are expressing concerns after a threat incident occurred at The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens last week.

The incident occurred on Thursday, a day before the last day of school, the private co-ed school told WPTV.

According to sources, a student told fellow classmates of a list of kids she wanted to kill.

The school notified Palm Beach Gardens police of the incident.

A spokesman from Palm Beach Gardens police emailed Contact 5 the following statement:

"Thanks for your inquiry. Because this is an active investigation we will not be releasing any records or commenting at this time."

The school’s 337 students are now on summer vacation, however, parents told Contact 5 they’re still raising concerns over the incident, because they had children who were on the alleged hit list and claim the school did not notify them of it.

The Weiss School is a private institution that advertises itself as for gifted students from pre-school to eighth grade. Its yearly tuition is more than $20,000 for most students from first to eighth grades.

Contact 5 went to the school seeking comment and the school's principal, Dr. Tammy Ferguson, emailed WPTV this statement:

"There was a threat incident at the school on Thursday. The school investigated and addressed the incident. No students were in danger. The school reported the situation to law enforcement and has been cooperating fully with law enforcement's investigation. Due to student privacy, the school will not provide other information."

