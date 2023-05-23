Scott issues travel advisory for 'socialists visiting Florida'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has issued a "formal travel advisory for socialists visiting Florida," warning Tuesday that the state "is openly hostile" to socialists, communists and their enablers.

Scott shared the news release Tuesday via his re-election campaign's website and Twitter account.

"Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by, Socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration," Scott's travel notice said.

The former governor's advisory seems to mock the recently issued travel advisory by the NAACP, warning that Florida has become "hostile to Black Americans" under current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Let me be clear – any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida," Scott said in the news release. "Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man arrested in shooting death in Lake Park shopping plaza parking lot
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Man arrested for trying to take 4-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens playground
FILE - Irish born actor Ray Stevenson poses for a photo in New York on March 7, 2011....
Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58
Pilot killed in small plane crash at Palm City airport identified

Latest News

'Manatee party' spotted near shore in Palm Beach County
Deputies: Dispute between neighbors led to shooting
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in...
Fired deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter 'eager' for trial
A TV camera with the Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football logo is seen during the first...
NFL can now flex Thursday night games