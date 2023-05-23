Scott issues travel advisory for 'socialists visiting Florida'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has issued a "formal travel advisory for socialists visiting Florida," warning Tuesday that the state "is openly hostile" to socialists, communists and their enablers.

Scott shared the news release Tuesday via his re-election campaign's website and Twitter account.

🚨 NEW FLORIDA TRAVEL ADVISORY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/r9GFLzIL8x — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 23, 2023

"Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by, Socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration," Scott's travel notice said.

The former governor's advisory seems to mock the recently issued travel advisory by the NAACP, warning that Florida has become "hostile to Black Americans" under current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Let me be clear – any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida," Scott said in the news release. "Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery."

