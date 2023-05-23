Tom Brady to buy stake in Raiders, owner tells ESPN

7-time Super Bowl champion still needs NFL approval
Buccaneer's quarterback Tom Brady reacts after completing a touchdown pass during the second...
Buccaneer's quarterback Tom Brady reacts after completing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)(AP)
By Mark Anderson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Recently retired and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval, principal owner Mark Davis told ESPN on Monday.

"We're excited for Tom to join the Raiders, and it's exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner," Davis said.

George Halas and Jerry Richardson were the other two.

Brady and Davis also have a business relationship with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. Davis is the majority owner, and Brady has a stake in the club.

At least 24 NFL owners will need to approve Brady's deal with the Raiders.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady loses the ball after being brought down by Oakland...
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady loses the ball after being brought down by Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson while Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert moves to recover the ball in the fourth quarter of their AFC divisional playoff game, Jan. 19, 2002, in Foxborough, Mass.

He also has a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting contract with Fox Sports that begins in 2024.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the way to his first title, in 2002, Brady beat the Raiders in an AFC playoff game after having a fumble overturned in the famous "Tuck Rule" game.

Associated Press 2023

