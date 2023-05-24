Deputies honored for rescuing man from boat explosion in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a stunning explosion in the quiet boating community of Manatee Pocket in Martin County. On a quiet Sunday in August 2022, a propane tank onboard a local boat caught fire, prompting an explosion that sent flames shooting into the air.

Martin County sheriff deputies Buddy Sprott and Danny Hill were on marine patrol. The pair rushed to the scene and boarded the boat that was engulfed in flames. Nearby boaters told them the boat’s owner was still onboard.

“The cabin was actually closed and the rear was blocked by fire,” Sprott said. “We were able to breach a little window and through that window, I was able to see the guy. The only thing he was able to say is I need help.”

The pair tried tugging and pulling at the hatch on the bow of the boat. The hatch would have given them access to the boater stuck below. At first try, the hatch appeared to be stuck.

“Buddy was trying to get him to go unlock the hatch for us, but he wasn’t moving that way,” said Hill.

“I was begging and pleading with him, trying to get him to open that front hatch because we knew that the was the only way we were going to get him out,” Sprott said.

With no way around the flames, the pair got back on their patrol boat searching for anything that could help them break the hatch door. They found nothing.

“The heat had gotten so intense we needed to figure something out quickly,” Hill said.

“We couldn’t find anything to break the hatch, but we knew the flames were getting too hot,” said Sprott. “We were just about to pull away when both of us made a conscious decision. We were like, hey man lets try one more time. Thank God for the one more time.”

When the deputies boarded the burning boat the second time, they pulled on the hatch door. This time, it opened with ease.

“Yeah, we’re not sure to this day what exactly caused that hatch to open up. We don’t know if the mechanism on the hatch ended up breaking from us hitting it so much,” said Hill.

“When we jumped back up there and pulled on it, it just opened right up,” Sprott said. “To this day, it’s still a mystery to us, the good Lord upstairs helped us out on that one.”

The two deputies pulled the boater off the burning boat and onto their marine unit.

The boater was taken to a local hospital and survived his injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Man dead, another hurt in shooting in Belle Glade
Persistence pays off for Martin County detective who helped solve murder

Latest News

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Newcomers to Florida preparing for their first hurricane season
'Buoy' the cat, rescued from a sinking boat, needs good home