Deputies honored for rescuing man from boat explosion in Martin County

It was a stunning explosion in the quiet boating community of Manatee Pocket in Martin County. On a quiet Sunday in August 2022, a propane tank onboard a local boat caught fire, prompting an explosion that sent flames shooting into the air.

Martin County sheriff deputies Buddy Sprott and Danny Hill were on marine patrol. The pair rushed to the scene and boarded the boat that was engulfed in flames. Nearby boaters told them the boat’s owner was still onboard.

“The cabin was actually closed and the rear was blocked by fire,” Sprott said. “We were able to breach a little window and through that window, I was able to see the guy. The only thing he was able to say is I need help.”

The pair tried tugging and pulling at the hatch on the bow of the boat. The hatch would have given them access to the boater stuck below. At first try, the hatch appeared to be stuck.

“Buddy was trying to get him to go unlock the hatch for us, but he wasn’t moving that way,” said Hill.

“I was begging and pleading with him, trying to get him to open that front hatch because we knew that the was the only way we were going to get him out,” Sprott said.

With no way around the flames, the pair got back on their patrol boat searching for anything that could help them break the hatch door. They found nothing.

“The heat had gotten so intense we needed to figure something out quickly,” Hill said.

“We couldn’t find anything to break the hatch, but we knew the flames were getting too hot,” said Sprott. “We were just about to pull away when both of us made a conscious decision. We were like, hey man lets try one more time. Thank God for the one more time.”

When the deputies boarded the burning boat the second time, they pulled on the hatch door. This time, it opened with ease.

“Yeah, we’re not sure to this day what exactly caused that hatch to open up. We don’t know if the mechanism on the hatch ended up breaking from us hitting it so much,” said Hill.

“When we jumped back up there and pulled on it, it just opened right up,” Sprott said. “To this day, it’s still a mystery to us, the good Lord upstairs helped us out on that one.”

The two deputies pulled the boater off the burning boat and onto their marine unit.

The boater was taken to a local hospital and survived his injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2023